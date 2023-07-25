StarTrek.com Checks Out The Stewart-McKellen Times Talk

The evening stayed focused on Stewart and McKellen's formidable career in the theater. These are two men who can whip out quotes from A Winter's Tale without missing a beat. They refer to Macbeth as "The Scottish Play" with no irony. They can feed each other straight lines and truly know how to spin a yarn.

We in the audience learned how McKellen once disappeared from a full dress rehearsal of King Lear to go get a "Danish pastry," how he and Michael Gambon get mistaken for one another and he was blogging before there was even a word for it. We also learned how Stewart's fascination with acting came from watching On The Waterfront, that he once freaked-out like an exasperating fanboy at Karl Malden and would love - somehow - to one day play Cleopatra.

We were also quickly reminded that McKellen was one of Stewart's friends who tried to convince him not to take the role of Captain Picard. McKellen warned him that a long-term contract would freeze him up, but Stewart felt confident that the show would never last that long. "Everyone said The Next Generation would be a failure. You can't revive something so iconic!" Later in the evening, when Stewart mentioned he would love to play Shakespeare's Falstaff, McKellen dramatically gasped and said, "Ugh, don't do it - it's the most overrated part!" then quickly corrected himself, "Well, I'm the one who told you not to play Captain Picard, don't listen to me!"

Indeed, Stewart was unequivocal in what Star Trek has meant to his career. "I went from being told what roles I could have to choosing them myself," he said, "and initiating them from the ground up." (It should be pointed out that both he and McKellen are both producers on the Pinter/Beckett run.)