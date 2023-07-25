Starships XL Collection Expands with U.S.S. Voyager NCC-74656

The Star Trek The Official XL Starships Collection continues to, well, get larger, with the release of the U.S.S. Voyager NCC-74656. The Intrepid class starship was under the command of Captain Kathryn Janeway and became famous for completing a non-scheduled seven-year journey across the Delta Quadrant between 2371 and 2378, the first successful exploration of that quadrant by the Federation. Eaglemoss, via their oversized format, brings every detail to vivid life.

Ben Robinson of Eaglemoss noted that the XL starships, which are twice as large as the 100-plus vessels in the standard Official Starships Collection, were a direct response to fan demand. Among other product details worth noting, each XL Edition has gone through rigorous reference study, is die-cast, hand-painted and comes with a special collector’s stand, as well as an in-depth magazine featuring meticulously researched information and artwork highlighting the vessel’s history, design, crew, weapons, and on-board technology.

