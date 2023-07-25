Published Jul 27, 2017
Starship Collection's Enterprise NCC-1701-E Takes Flight
StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-E, the newest special-edition ship from the Star Trek The Official Starships Collection. And it’s a very detailed look at that.
This version of the state-of the-art Sovereign-class vessel measures 27 cm long and is hand-painted with intricate detail. Additionally, it's made from die-cast metal and comes with a display stand. The Enterprise-E is almost certainly one of the most eagerly awaited oversized models in the series. This Enterprise was created for Star Trek: First Contact and was designed to be a tougher, sleeker and more advanced ship than her predecessor. Every time this Enterprise appeared, there were subtle differences, and the die-cast model is based on the CG version of the ship that was created for Star Trek: Insurrection.
The accompanying magazine takes a look at John Eaves’ original design concepts and the complicated history of the physical and CG models that were used onscreen.
