    Star Trek: First Contact

    Published Jul 27, 2017

    Starship Collection's Enterprise NCC-1701-E Takes Flight

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-E, the newest special-edition ship from the Star Trek The Official Starships Collection. And it’s a very detailed look at that.

    This version of the state-of the-art Sovereign-class vessel measures 27 cm long and is hand-painted with intricate detail. Additionally, it's made from die-cast metal and comes with a display stand. The Enterprise-E is almost certainly one of the most eagerly awaited oversized models in the series. This Enterprise was created for Star Trek: First Contact and was designed to be a tougher, sleeker and more advanced ship than her predecessor. Every time this Enterprise appeared, there were subtle differences, and the die-cast model is based on the CG version of the ship that was created for Star Trek: Insurrection.

    The accompanying magazine takes a look at John Eaves’ original design concepts and the complicated history of the physical and CG models that were used onscreen.

    For information on the other ships in the collection, visit www.shop.eaglemoss.com and keep an eye on www.startrek.com for more updates.

