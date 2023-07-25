Stars Turn Out For Beyond U.K. Premiere

Following on the heels of the Australian world premiere of Star Trek Beyond, the film's stars and director christened the film in London yesterday, with the UK premiere held in Leicester Square. The big pre-screening photo op featured actors Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, John Cho, Sofia Boutella, Idris Elba and Lydia Wilson, as well as director Justin Lin. They all also walked the red carpet, talked to journalists, and posed for photos and signed autographs for fans.

Check out pics and a video from the event: