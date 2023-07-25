Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Beyond

    Published Jul 13, 2016

    Stars Turn Out For Beyond U.K. Premiere

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Following on the heels of the Australian world premiere of Star Trek Beyond, the film's stars and director christened the film in London yesterday, with the UK premiere held in Leicester Square. The big pre-screening photo op featured actors Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, John Cho, Sofia Boutella, Idris Elba and Lydia Wilson, as well as director Justin Lin. They all also walked the red carpet, talked to journalists, and posed for photos and signed autographs for fans.

    Check out pics and a video from the event:

    Star Trek Beyond will open July 22 in the United Kingdom and in the United States.

