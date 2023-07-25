Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Jan 16, 2018

    Stars Revealed for 2019 Cruise

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Straight from the deck of the Norwegian Jade and Star Trek: The Cruise II, Entertainment Cruise Productions has just revealed 16 more Trek stars who’ll join the previously announced Wil Wheaton on Star Trek: The Cruise III when it sets sail in 2019. Here's the current line-up:

    Star Trek: The Cruise III will launch from Miami, Florida, on Friday, January 4, 2019, making stops at Great Stirrup Cay (Bahamas), Grand Cayman and Jamaica before returning to Miami on Thursday, January 10.

    Visit Star Trek: The Cruise IIIto join the presale, and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about Star Trek guests and activities set to take place during the cruise.

