Stars Go Beyond at World Premiere

If Star Trek is your thing, then San Diego was THE place to be on Wednesday night. Embarcadero Marina Park played host to the world premiere of Star Trek Beyond. And this was no ordinary screening. We're talking IMAX outdoors, on a picture-perfect evening, with the San Diego Symphony performing the score live to screen. We're talking a dazzling pre-screening fireworks and laser display. Conan O'Brien cracked the crowd with a mini-routine and with his introductions of the cast and crew. After the fireworks concluded, he quipped, "Ladies and gentlemen, that was the promotional budget for the film. You won't see another billboard."

Then, one by one the actors, director Justin Lin, and producers J.J. Abrams and Lindsey Weber took the stage and greeted the appreciative audience of several thousand fans. Karl Urban noted that the black Starfleet delta badge he sported was in tribute to Anton Yelchin, who died tragically, and tragically young, last month.