Stars Align for Trek Fan to Participate in Her Universe Fashion Show at Comic-Con

The response my email received shocked me. It was full of such love and support that I was speechless. The team was genuinely saddened by my news and wanted to work with me to find a way for me to still compete. My friend Katie Elhoffer, who was currently designing Ashley Eckstein’s gown for the show and had heard about my father’s situation, called me almost immediately. She offered up her place in Los Angeles as a studio space, volunteering herself and her time to also take me to San Diego when the time for the show came. And she went one step farther, calling upon her network of Los Angelian friends to find me a model, fellow giant Trekkie Michele Morrow. All the logistical concerns I had about the Her Universe show were rapidly being solved. I was grateful and overwhelmed by everyone’s kindness. I had only just one more thing to figure out.

In retrospect, I don’t know why I was so worried or so torn by my decision. My parents were already so proud of me. They wanted me to go to San Diego just as much as I did. My mother pulled me aside during one visit with my father in the hospital after a bad round of chemo to tell me “Dad will recover whether you’re here to watch or not. Go to LA, finish the dress, and make us proud.”

And I did.

The week of the contest was a whirlwind of late-night sewing, model fittings, and the type of adrenaline that gets things done. The day of the show was here and somehow I was in San Diego, my Mirrorverse gown was finished, and my model looked superb. It was practically a shock to look in the mirror and realize this was actually happening. The day was no longer about whether I won or not; I was proud of myself no matter the results. The show had become, to me, about the support fellow geeks show each other when one is struggling and how Trekkies are really one big family. I know that I would have never made it to the Her Universe show if not for the kindnesses of Katie, Michele, and the Her Universe team. Their belief in my design and in me gave me the support and strength I needed to leave my family and take a chance on myself.

It is true, as it always has been for me, that Star Trek is about family, hope and love. I love Star Trek. Michele loves Star Trek. Katie, Her Universe, and many others all love Star Trek. And just like my actual family, we have bonded together over Star Trek in a way that has deeply affected my life.