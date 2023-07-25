STARLOGGING WITH DAVID MCDONNELL: What Are Robert Blochs Made Of?

That 1983 movie was followed by a 1986 sequel flick (Psycho III, directed by star Perkins), a 1990 telefilm (Psycho IV: The Beginning, also with Perkins) and the ill-conceived 1998 color remake Psycho (starring Vince Vaughn as Bates). With no Norman on hand, even the locations got into the act! In Bates Motel, a 1987 TV movie/unsold series pilot, a former looney bin pal (Bud Cort) inherits the business whereas in yet a third Psycho novel by Bloch, 1990's Bates House, both motel and mansion are rebuilt as a creepy tourist attraction, complete with audioanimatronic Norman Bates. Currently, Freddie Highmore stars on TV as Young Norman in A&E's prequel cable series a.k.a. Bates Motel. There's even a non-fiction book (by Cinefantastique's Stephen Rebello) which, in turn, spawned Hitchcock, the 2012 movie about the making of the (original) movie, with Anthony Hopkins as Hitch.

Too much Psycho-babble? Let's get back to Starlog stuff. Armed with Bloch's address and phone number (courtesy Steranko), I recruited him for Starlog's fall 1984 100-page special issue. From 1982-4, under Editor Howard Zimmerman, Starlog did three annual movie review editions on sale in October (#64, #76, #88; I worked on the latter two). Therein, notable SF writers (like Arthur C. Clarke, Norman Spinrad, regular columnist David Gerrold, Trek novelist A.C. Crispin, etc.) and assorted magazine staffers would review the year's major genre films.

And we assigned Bloch a movie that everyone at Starlog liked. We thought he would dig Gremlins; it was so Blochian in nature---blackly humorous, real thrills, cold chills, wacky monsters, a teensy bit of gore. But, surprise twist! He didn't much like Gremlins, and his review manuscript not only got the plot slightly wrong (we corrected it) but boasted a batch of gremlins itself (typos). Editors fix this stuff in all writers' copy (including mine), so no big deal. It's just that as a youngish author-worshipping Bloch fanboy, I didn't expect any such SNAFUs in his Starlog #88 prose. He was Robert Bloch!

A sidenote twist: With me now as Editor, we temporarily abandoned the SF pros review flicks format for the next three years. Instead, Starlog #100 in 1985, our "centenary," honored "The 100 Most Important People in SF & Fantasy" (including Bloch, Roddenberry, Clarke, Matheson, Sturgeon and Ellison). Issue #112, a 1986 bestseller, celebrated Star Trek's 20th Anniversary while #124 showcased the 1987 premiere of Star Trek: The Next Generation. That "temporary" review hiatus became permanent; we never returned to the idea.

Meanwhile, I was in Los Angeles with a Starlog Festival looming. I called Bloch up to see if he might be a last-minute, surprise con guest, but he couldn't make it. Drat! I had wanted to meet Bloch in person. You know, just to see what he was like. As he humorously told Steranko, "I'm not the monster my work seems to indicate. It disappoints everybody. Whenever I try to do something about it, my wife restrains me."

Fortunately, I had a second chance at another convention. It was no disappointment. Bloch was Toastmaster there, flourishing a cigarette holder like a man from another time while simultaneously brandishing his rapier wit. He autographed some books for me, but the most fun was just skulking around with this legend who had been--- if only for one lonely Starlog movie review--- one of "my" writers. Just as I had always been one of his fans.

David McDonnell, "the maitre’d of the science fiction universe," has dished up coverage of pop culture for more than three decades. Beginning his professional career in 1975 with the weekly "Media Report" news column in The Comic Buyers’ Guide, he joined Jim Steranko’s Mediascene Prevue in 1980. After 31 months as Starlog’s Managing Editor (beginning in October 1982), he became that pioneering SF magazine’s longtime Editor (1985-2009). He also served as Editor of its sister publications Comics Scene, Fangoria and Fantasy Worlds. At the same time, he edited numerous licensed movie one-shots (Star Trek and James Bond films, Aliens, Willow, etc.) and three ongoing official magazine series devoted to Trek TV sagas (TheNext Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager). He apparently still holds this galaxy’s record for editing more magazine pieces about Star Trek in total than any other individual, human or alien.

Copyright 2013 David McDonnell