STARLOGGING WITH DAVID MCDONNELL: Thanksgiving with Gary Lockwood

Like millions of other moviegoers, I was entranced upon first watching that Odyssey with my Dad when it premiered in 1968—even if I didn’t really understand it all then. Or later. Nonetheless, along with Star Trek, The Twilight Zone, The Outer Limits and Planet of the Apes, 2001: A Space Odyssey defined science fiction on screen in the 1960s.

Legendary SF visionary Arthur C. Clarke co-scripted 2001, based on his own short story, with its director Stanley Kubrick and also wrote a novel version. Years later, he did some Kubrick-less sequel books including one that got filmed in 1984 as 2010: The Year We Make Contact. In real life, we didn’t make contact that year or any other (yet). Starlog Press did, however, "make contract" in 1984, producing the Official 2010 Movie Magazine (on which I worked).

Clarke’s later novel efforts offer up answers to the questions of 2001, which were probably better left unexplained. Some riddles shouldn’t be solved. If you really get to know the Monolith, it isn’t so Monolithic anymore. Or so magical.

Smash cut to a few years before the actual 2001, the late 1990s, and an odyssey to yet another SF convention. This one was Thanksgiving Weekend in Chicago, Illinois, and I flew over from Newark, New Jersey, on the holiday itself. Since airline passengers are comparatively sparse on Thanksgiving Day, I had a whole row, mid-plane, to myself. And in the row in front of me: the actor who played ill-fated space-farer Dr. Frank Poole in 2001, Gary Lockwood. All by his lonesome. But he wasn’t for long! He charmed every stewardess on that plane! They were soon plying him with peanuts and dispensing (not-so-soft) drinks. Lockwood was the life of that party!

He chit-chatted with other passengers and entertained everyone within earshot (even reticent me; I was busily trying to catch up by editing a manuscript). Flight time went quickly thanks to this impromptu Thursday afternoon floor show. We debarked and I found the con’s promoters. They were (natch) there at O’Hare to pick up both of us. So, I then officially met fellow guest Lockwood—and, luggage in tow, we all headed to the convention hotel. In the van, Lockwood was again the life of the party, entertaining us all with very candid anecdotes from his past life and career.

Of course, he famously appeared in Star Trek's second pilot, portraying Lt. Commander Gary Mitchell in "Where No Man Has Gone Before"—this after starring in Gene Roddenberry’s previous, short-lived TV series The Lieutenant (now finally available on DVD). In the episode (which Lockwood filmed in 1965, long before shooting his 2001 scenes), Mitchell, Captain Kirk's old friend, gains awesome powers that make the man a sort of god. "People always thought I was egotistical," a wry Lockwood told Starlog's Edward Gross in 1986, "so when I got to play that part, many people laughed and said, 'He has finally found his niche.' That has been a joke among my friends."