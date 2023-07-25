Starlogging With David McDonnell: Lunch With The Perfect Mate

Of course, Janssen’s best known for her three-movie run as Jean Grey, one of the X-Men (where she reunited with Next Gen beau Patrick Stewart). She cameos in the current X-film The Wolverine. Now, I began reading Marvel’s original X-Men comic (with issue #14) not long after Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created it. I’ve always liked the telekinetic Jean Grey (romantically torn in the comics between Cyclops and Angel initially; in the cinema between Cyclops and Wolverine). As Marvel Girl/Phoenix, she was an appealing mutant heroine, eventually transformed into the tragic, ultra-powerful Dark Phoenix, then killed off and resurrected several times, as comics characters often are. That poignant thread of doomed romance enhanced the Jean Grey legend.Janssen did two notable TV series (Nip/Tuck and the recent Hemlock Grove) and three other genre flicks (Clive Barker’s Lord of Illusions, co-starring with Scott Bakula, Deep Rising, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters) as well as the Taken movies. But pre-X-Men, her biggest break came in the 1995 James Bond film GoldenEye (Pierce Brosnan’s bow as Agent 007). Janssen played Xenia Onatopp, a lovely assassin with the usual name drenched in that special Bondage brand of sexual innuendo.