Starlogging with David McDonnell: How To Synopsize The Next Generation

Greenberger eventually departed, too. He was busily editing DC Comics’ licensed TOS and Next Generation comic books. In later years, he wrote Trek novels for Pocket Books, including The Romulan Stratagem, A Time to Love, Slings and Arrows, A Time to Hate and several collaborations with Peter David and Michael Jan Friedman. He’s the only person who has undertaken all three basic Trek missions: interviewed personalities (for Starlog), edited comics and written books. No scripts for a Trek TV show yet, but there’s still time.

Murray stayed on but became only a sporadic synopsizer for Next Generation and our subsequent official magazine series devoted to DS9 and Voyager (both also, natch, edited by me). When he had the time, I mostly wanted Murray visiting movie sets and doing comics/pulp history pieces. Otherwise, he was occupied with writing paperbacks. At one point, he was contracted to ghost write four novels in The Destroyer series annually (while also delivering three new Doc Savage books a year). Savage is a quintessential pulp magazine hero who influenced such later creations as Superman, Batman, James Bond and the Fantastic Four. Today, Murray is back writing Savage exploits. His latest, Skull Island, pits Savage (whose NYC HQ was the Empire State Building) in an authorized encounter with the ESB’s most famous social climber, King Kong. It’s available in trade paperback and ebook editions. See the websites www.adventuresinbronze.com and www.altuspress.com.

In for the long haul was Sayers who, for the remaining years of our three Trek magazines, wrote all other "Mission Report" synopses (200 plus). He got extraordinarily good at it. Inadvertently, Sayers also got extra credit. That’s because each synopsis included the episode’s official, often-complex on-air writing credits (scrupulously checked by me and confirmed by Paramount) as well as a byline indicating the adaptation’s author ("Synopsis by JOHN SAYERS"). One Trek reference, employing our magazines as the source for all writing credits, mistakenly added Sayers to an episode’s actual script credits in their database. Oops!

I became more accomplished at editing the synopses, too. Over the years, I went from doing the editing-for-accuracy pass while watching a videotape days after broadcast to literally editing it "live" as the show aired on local TV. I was aided by a tape recorder (so I could quickly playback any dialogue I was uncertain of during commercial breaks). And soon I was able to edit each and every synopsis for an hour Trek in just 70 minutes.

Talk about warp speed.

