STARLOGGING WITH DAVID MCDONNELL: Horror of Blacula!

This was, of course, the great Shakespearean actor William Marshall (who died in 2003). He was a man of supreme gravitas best known to pop culture at large for acting in a pair of low-budget blaxploitation flicks, 1972's Blacula and 1973's Scream, Blacula, Scream! (And he's excellent in those two not-so-good pictures). Decades later, he would reign over Pee-wee's Playhouse as the King of Cartoons. But this was October 1974, Halloween fast approaching.

Marshall had been on stage at the Old Main Hall at Bethany College (where I was a very young, extremely naive freshman) giving a performance of Shakespeare selections. He was only the first in a series of celebrity guest speakers who journeyed to that "small college of distinction located in the rolling hills of West Virginia" (as Bethany's PR material proclaimed) during my four years there.

Due to its student body size (just 1,200+) and relative isolation, Bethany offered much closer encounters with famous folks than you might find at larger institutions (I sure didn't experience that later while at grad school at Syracuse University, with its 15,000+ students). The nearest big city travel connection, the Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania) Airport, was an hour+ away, so campus guests tended to arrive early for evening programs and stay over. This allowed lotsa "quality time," before or after, for legendary cartoon voice maestro Mel Blanc to drink with undergrads, newscaster Roger Mudd to dine with us and Roots author Alex Haley (years before the TV mini-series that introduced The Next Generation's LeVar Burton) to "party Carty" with both students and faculty at Communications Department head Jim Carty's home. Fun. Good times.

Cue three graphs of relevant backstory: New to the college radio station, I had attended a recruitment meeting in early September and joined WVBC FM's Promotions Staff. We newcomers were assigned to write sample promo copy for different radio shows and turn it in the next week. I did. Some of the other newbies didn't. And fate took a (blue) hand. You see, WVBC Student Director Bill Wolfson (a senior) had unexpectedly landed a real TV station internship way-off-campus and had to resign as anchor of the live, student-staffed, one-hour weeknightly broadcast Insight News. Promotions Director Jeff ("Blue") Raithel (a junior) would replace Wolfson---and Raithel, citing my promo copy, nominated me (a lowly freshman, I remind you) to succeed him as Promotions Director. Suddenly, I got the job I would hold at WVBC for the rest of my college days (and which prompted pursuit of an advertising career, eventually rerouted into my hobby, pop culture journalism). Changed my life! Thanks, "Blue."

A week or two later, the overburdened Raithel called me into the WVBC newsroom and asked me, as a favor, to write an editorial commentary for Insight News (assigned topic: the "Kent State Massacre"). I did, turned it in, asked, "Who's gonna deliver it?" Raithel looked at me, "You are. Live." I gulped, but that began my other accidental, longtime gig as WVBC's teen Andy Rooney, rushing down to the station evenings at six, pounding out a commentary (newsy, anecdotal, funny, sad) on a typewriter and just an hour or so later, reading it live on-air (or pre-taped when necessary). Doing all those commentaries was fabulous training for writing magazine editorials and Starlogging essays (like this one). Changed my life again!

And then, a third! A few weeks later, during the intense Insight News prep time, I asked the ever-busy Raithel if we had any of our reporters interviewing William Marshall, performing on campus that very evening. "No," Raithel said, "you do it." So, I did.

Back to Blacula! Marshall was incredibly gracious---and quite tall---as I approached after his program ended and requested an interview. Lesson #1 for later Starlog use learned: Never be afraid to ask anyone for an interview. If it's a no, so what? "Certainly," Marshall said in his deep voice, cultured, perfect for radio.