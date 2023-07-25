Starlogging With David McDonnell: Good Stories From William Campbell

And why not? He really was the most extroverted, the most outgoing guy I ever met. (And as someone who at times can be almost cripplingly shy, I certainly admire the gregarious.)Sadly, in later years, Campbell had health problems, which slowed his exuberant nature. He died in 2011 while at the Motion Picture Home he had served so well. I’d like to say that William Campbell died with his boots on. Because it makes a good story. __________________

David McDonnell, "the maitre’d of the science fiction universe," has dished up coverage of pop culture for more than three decades. Beginning his professional career in 1975 with the weekly "Media Report" news column in The Comic Buyers’ Guide, he joined Jim Steranko’s Mediascene Prevue in 1980. After 31 months as Starlog’s Managing Editor (beginning in October 1982), he became that pioneering SF magazine’s longtime Editor (1985-2009). He also served as Editor of its sister publications Comics Scene, Fangoria and Fantasy Worlds. At the same time, he edited numerous licensed movie one-shots (Star Trek and James Bond films, Aliens, Willow, etc.) and three ongoing official magazine series devoted to Trek TV sagas (Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager). He apparently still holds this galaxy’s record for editing more magazine pieces about Star Trek in total than any other individual, human or alien.Copyright 2013 David McDonnell