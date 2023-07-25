Starlogging Trek

We did start interviewing less-visible Star Wars people like Denis (Wedge) Lawson and Sebastian Shaw (the Old Anakin originally waving at Return of the Jedi's end). With Trek, there were always (more) possibilities: 79 episodes of The Original Series, 22 Animated Treks. We had previously talked to creator Gene Roddenberry and writer-producer Fred Freiberger; David Gerrold, author of "The Trouble with Tribbles," was a monthly presence in Starlog as a columnist. But, why not pursue all of Trek's other writers and talk to everyone willing and able to chat? And the episode directors as well?

As for the actors, Canadian freelancers Mark Phillips and Frank Garcia soon sent me an unsolicited manuscript entitled "The Guests of Trek," featuring some actor mini-interviews. Phillips and Garcia also proposed that, if I liked their story, they could do more just like it. Why not? I ran their debut entry in issue #112 in 1986. Now, Starlog would also try to profile every actor possible -- some in brief pieces under that "Guests of Trek" umbrella title (expanded to employ any contributor); others in full-length articles since there was far more besides Trek to discuss with guest stars like Sally Kellerman ("Where No Man Has Gone Before," Starlog #154), Harry Townes ("The Return of the Archons," #168), Lee Meriwether ("That Which Survives," #153) and John Fiedler ("Wolf in the Fold," Starlog Yearbook #16). (All issues cited throughout are Starlog, unless otherwise noted. All 79 TOS episodes are represented here somewhere.)

This was a systematic effort we were launching, ultimately involving dozens of contributors, thousands of man-hours and tens of thousands of dollars (to pay for it all). My Managing Editors and I prepared elaborate assignment sheets for each potential interview with suggested questions and topics (so no one could forget to also ask about such other important credits as The Twilight Zone, The Outer Limits and Batman). We also worked to acquire relevant photos (a real limitation to publishing some pieces), even buying at SF cons specific film frames (cut out of discarded 16mm Trek episode prints and then mounted as slides, which we could reproduce from in the magazine).

We were bedeviled by such intermittent difficulties as writers' pseudonyms (Lee Cronin, John Kingsbridge), interview turndowns (from Vic Tayback, writer Jeremy Tarcher, etc.) and people we just couldn't find (like Sandra Smith of "Turnabout Intruder," Glenn Corbett of "Metamorphosis"). Memory also played a part. Some of these people only toiled in Trekburgh for a few days acting in a six- or seven-day episode shoot or perhaps two to three weeks prepping/directing that show or several weeks writing its script. Thus, to many of them, Star Trek was just another brief gig decades ago in a busy career, and they didn't necessarily have lotsa anecdotes to share. Of course, we asked them anyhow.