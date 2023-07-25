STARLOGGING: "The Man Who Killed Spock" Title Sequence

They're usually at the beginning. And as we employed them on articles published in Starlog Magazine, they were there to capture your attention. Ideally, a title should grab you, arouse your curiosity, maybe make you laugh (though not cry), somehow interest you. Their whole purpose is to entice you, to persuade you, to make you read that story. Let me demonstrate. Turn on the Anecdote Machine for a Title Sequence! Engage!

Montage of images set to spritely music. On my first day of work at Starlog (in October 1982), I showed up to a mostly clean desk. But there was a "slush pile" of unsolicited manuscripts that hadn't been evaluated by my predecessor as Managing Editor (Susan Adamo). Close-up on my expression of chagrin. So, I started in and tore open an envelope from UCLA college student Lee Goldberg. Cut to his submission, "The Man Who Killed Spock," falling out onto the desk. I took one look at his title. Hooked! This was, I should explain, an interview with Star Trek II screenwriter Jack B. Sowards, and it lived up to the promise of its provocative title as a fascinating read. I recommended to Editor Howard Zimmerman that we buy it and we did; it was Goldberg's first professional sale, published in Starlog #67. This began his prolific stint contributing to Starlog that eventually led Goldberg to a career as a TV writer-producer (Diagnosis Murder, Martial Law, etc.) and as a bestselling novelist (the Monk mystery books, recent collaborations with Janet Evanovich starting with the terrific The Heist). And all that from one inspired story headline!