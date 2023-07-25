Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Mar 24, 2016

    Starfleet Pocket Watch Coming Soon

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Time remains very much the fire in which we burn, and you'll soon be able to keep check of the hours and minutes with the Star Trek Starfleet Cutout Pocket Watch, coming in July from Accutime. The product is an antique gold pocket watch that features a die-cut Starfleet delta on the cover. The dial itself depicts the top dish of the NCC-1701 Enterprise, and the watch opens with a press of the top release.




