A Starfleet Delta Charm Necklace is available now, and exclusively so in the Star Trek Shop here at StarTrek.com. Handmade in New York City by RockLove and crafted in nickle-free artisan sterling silver, the delta insignia pendant is one-inch long and hangs from a 20-inch sterling silver rounded box chain with a spring ring clasp. Blackened in the recesses for contrast, the necklace arrives in an attractive Star Trek

The Starfleet Delta Charm Necklace costs. $59.95. Go to www.shop.startrek.com to purchase it.