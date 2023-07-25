Starfleet Academy Experience To Open on NYC's Intrepid

Star Trek: The Starfleet Experience, the interactive exhibition that immerses visitors in the world of Star Trek, will open to the public at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City on July 9 and run through October 31. Tickets will go on sale for museum members starting on May 4, with the general public able to purchase tickets beginning on May 11. Tickets will be available through the museum's website and in person at the museum's Welcome Center box office, located at 46th Street and 12th Avenue. Entry tickets will be timed, and advance purchase is strongly recommended.Cadets will attend the Academy’s Career Day -- in the 26th century! -- and, after student orientation, visit nine zones focused on the training center’s specialties: Language, Medical, Navigation, Engineering, Command and Science. Cadets then will be assigned a specialty and a demeanor based on their individual training. Produced by EMS Entertainment, Star Trek: The Starfleet Academy Experience will make its U.S. debut at the Intrepid Museum in advance of a national tour.The Starfleet Academy Experience will span a whopping 12,000 square feet on Pier 86 when it opens to the public this summer. Fans will recognize many of the Star Trek props and costumes that will be on display. And there will be interactive activities and unique technology, including Leap Motion, voice recognition to communicate with a Klingon, a Medical Tricorder table with RFID sensors, planet projection mapping, holograms, a shooting game using Star Trek’s iconic phasers, and much more. Visitors also will have a chance to learn about the real-life inventions inspired by Star Trek as well as the science behind them.

“We are thrilled to host The Starfleet Academy Experience and share the fun and educational side of Star Trek with visitors,” said Susan Marenoff-Zausner, president of the Intrepid Museum. “Star Trek is a beloved franchise whose fan base spans generations, and we are excited to be a part of the 50th anniversary celebration.”

The Intrepid Museum will also host a number of Star Trek-themed public programs to commemorate the 50th anniversary, including movie nights, themed Operation Slumbers (the Museum's popular overnight experience), education programs, two Trek-focused summer camp weeks, themed Astronomy Nights and more.The experience will be open Sundays–Thursdays from 10:00am–8:00pm and Friday–Saturday from 10:00am–9:00pm. Last entry will be one hour prior to closing. All tickets will be timed entry. Tickets will be available for $25 Adults, $18 Children, $23 Seniors and FREE for children 4 and under. Special discounted prices are available for groups of 15 or more. For group sales, please contact Intrepid Museum’s sales representatives at StarTrek@intrepidmuseum.org or call 646.381.5010. Special pricing is also available for Museum members.For more information on The Starfleet Academy Experience, including VIP ticket packages and other programming at the Museum please visit Star Trek at the Intrepid Museum.