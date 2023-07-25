Stardate Collection- A Trek Fan's Dream

Star Trek film fans should be sure to circle September 10 on their calendars. That’s the day that Paramount Home Media Distribution will release Star Trek: Stardate Collection. The Stardate Collection gathers together, for the first time ever, Blu-rays of the first 10 big-screen Star Trek adventures. The premium collectible package features The Motion Picture, The Wrath of Khan, The Search for Spock, The Voyage Home, The Final Frontier, The Undiscovered Country, Generations, First Contact, Insurrection and Nemesis.