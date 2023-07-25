Published Jul 25, 2013
Stardate Collection- A Trek Fan's Dream
Star Trek film fans should be sure to circle September 10 on their calendars. That’s the day that Paramount Home Media Distribution will release Star Trek: Stardate Collection. The Stardate Collection gathers together, for the first time ever, Blu-rays of the first 10 big-screen Star Trek adventures. The premium collectible package features The Motion Picture, The Wrath of Khan, The Search for Spock, The Voyage Home, The Final Frontier, The Undiscovered Country, Generations, First Contact, Insurrection and Nemesis.
The 12-disc Stardate Collection features not just the 10 films, but also 25 hours of bonus content. The value-added material includes commentaries (Michael and Denise Okuda, Nicholas Meyer, Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman, Jonathan Frakes, Rick Berman and more), behind-the-scenes featurettes, interviews (with, among others William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, and Ronald D. Moore), storyboards, tributes, deleted scenes, trailers, etc. There’s also an Evolutions bonus disc with featurettes titled The Evolution of the Enterprise, Villains of Star Trek, I Love the Star Trek Movies, Farewell to Star Trek: The Experience, Klingon Encounter, Borg Invasion 4D and Charting the Final Frontier.
Star Trek: Stardate Collection will cost $124.99 on Amazon.com. It will also be available on DVD (with the 10 films and 8 hours of bonus content) for $89.99. Click HERE to pre-order.