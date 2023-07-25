'Star Trek' and 'Star Wars' May Have More in Common Than You Think

A previous article we wrote for Star Trek.com detailed the relationship between Star Wars and Star Trek. Fans of both franchises have much to look forward to during the next few years: more Star Wars anthology movies and episodes will follow the successful The Last Jedi, and Star Trek fans can look forward to a third season of Discovery, a new show about Jean-Luc Picard, and two animated shows, Star Trek: Lower Decks on CBS All Access, and a newly announced show debuting on Nickelodeon. To celebrate these upcoming events, here are seven of our favorite links between Star Trek and Star Wars, demonstrating that any falsely ginned up rivalry between the two franchises ignores the long history of symbiosis that exists between them.

What’s in a name?

The U.S.S. Kelvin from Star Trek (2009) was named in honor of Harry Kelvin, the grandfather of director J.J. Abrams. The name would again appear in The Force Awakens when droid BB-8 is warned by Rey to avoid the “Kelvin Ridge.”