Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

    Published Jan 20, 2012

    Star Trek's Transparent Aluminum A Near-Reality

    Star Trek's Transparent Aluminum A Near-Reality

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Don’t you just love it when Star Trek’s fiction becomes reality? It’s happening more and more. The latest case in point: the transparent aluminum that “Professor Scott” swapped for plexiglass in Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. According to the Daily Mail newspaper in England, it’s not quite there yet, but it’s inching closer, as scientists have devised a transparent aluminum-based ceramic – aluminium oxynitride -- that’s almost as strong as metallic aluminum. Referred to as AION, the material is four times harder than fused silica glass, 85 per cent as hard as sapphire and stable up to a temperature of 1,200C. And how strong is AION? Strong enough, at 1.6 inches thick, to stop .50-caliber bullets which can easily penetrate more than twice that thickness of conventional laminated glass armor.

    Did we mention it’s transparent?

    To read the full story, click HERE.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top