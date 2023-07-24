Star Trek's Higher Frontier is Out Now

What is your earliest Star Trek memory?

CBL: My earliest memory is of my five-year-old self seeing promos for ST reruns on TV and being curious about them, and then my mother and father letting me stay up with them in their bed a few nights later and watch it with them. I didn’t know what I was seeing at first; I thought the Enterprise was a weird-looking airplane that only flew at night, and that the “planets” it visited were some kind of islands. Star Trek introduced me to space, science, and science fiction and set the course of my life. My memory is pretty vague about most things from my childhood, but I still remember seeing Star Trek for the first time, and even that my first episode was “The Corbomite Maneuver,” which is still my favorite TOS episode to this day.Who is your favorite Star Trek character to write? Is there a Star Trek character you identify with the most?

CBL: I’ve always identified most with Spock, for I often felt like an outsider growing up, and I come from a family of intellectuals where the men tend to be stoic and reserved. When I lost my mother at age seven, I tried to retreat into Vulcan emotionlessness, which only kept me from dealing with my emotions and made things harder on me. Eventually, when Star Trek: The Motion Picture came out and Spock had his epiphany of the value of emotion, I came to a similar realization around the same time, and though I don’t remember for certain, it may well have been influenced by Spock’s insight. I think that’s part of the reason TMP has always been important to me, and why I wanted to explore Spock’s journey in the wake of TMP, as I’ve done in Ex Machina and subsequent tales up through The Higher Frontier.

As far as a favorite one to write, again, I can’t pick just one. Kirk, Spock, and McCoy have been the voices in my head for over four decades now, shaping me as a person, so I relate to all of them in different ways and feel comfortable writing from all three of their viewpoints.

What was it like writing Star Trek: The Original Series: The Higher Frontier? What do you like most about this timeline?

CBL: I think I’ve already partly answered that. But I’ve always loved the TMP era for its untapped potential. TMP was the most visually stunning and conceptually imaginative Star Trek movie, and I loved the designs of the ship and the multi-species crew we glimpsed, the elaborate worldbuilding that gave a rich sense of a whole world that the movie barely started to explore. And then subsequent movies basically ignored it and jumped forward a decade or more. So I’ve always wanted to flesh out that era and try to recapture its unique flavor. I’m glad I’ve gotten the occasional opportunity to do that over the years, and that I’ve finally been able to return to that era in full force now.

Empaths and telepaths are not new to the Star Trek universe. The Medusans and Miranda Jones appeared in “Is There in Truth No Beauty?” season 3, episode 5. Why did you decide to revisit these characters?

CBL: When I was given the nod to revive my post-TMP continuity, I went back through my old notes in search of story concepts. One of my main ideas was to tell a story exploring the “new humans” mentioned in Gene Roddenberry’s TMP novelization, a human subculture developing their mental powers, exploring collective consciousness, and doing other very 1970s New Age-y stuff like that. My original idea had been to reveal that Gary Mitchell from “Where No Man Has Gone Before” was still alive and was behind the New Human movement. But in the interim, there have been one or two stories about Gary Mitchell coming back (for instance, in Marvel’s Star Trek/X-Men crossover comic in the ‘90s), so I chose to go a different route. A number of my books have tackled some of Trek’s more implausible concepts and tried to make greater sense of them, as with space-going life forms in Titan: Orion’s Hounds and time travel in my Department of Temporal Investigations books. This was my chance to do the same with the Trek universe’s telepaths.