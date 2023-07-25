Star Trek's Cybernetically Augmented Science Officer, Joseph Gatt, Part 1

You've done a lot of genre work: God of War, Thor, Chuck, Star Wars: The Old Republic, The Elder Scrolls. Can you give us one or two quick memories/anecdotes about a couple of those credits? GATT: I could probably write a book answering this particular question. I have so many great personal stories about working in this business. I've given you a couple of STID ones already. Here are a couple from different gigs… I had been working on Thor for a couple of weeks when, while heading to set in full Grundroth makeup, Ken (Branagh) pulled me aside and said, "Joe, I have someone I'd like to introduce you to," I said, "Sure." We walked towards the back of the huge Jotun set and he took me to this little old guy, wearing a three-piece tweed suit with matching trilby hat and said, "Joe, this is Tony, Tony this is Joe Gatt." That's when it struck me what exactly was going on. My head starts doing a weird dance and I reach my hand to his outstretched hand to shake it and I said, "Mr. Hopkins, it's a pleasure to meet you and great to be working with you." He stopped me and said straight back, "No, dear fellow, it's Tony. You call me Tony. How are you my friend? It's so wonderful be here. Isn't it a wonderful day? So good to be here." So that was my first introduction to the man I would spend most of my time with on set, drinking English tea and talking about life together. The next time we met was on the Thor red carpet. I was meeting press on the carpet with Doug Jones, when he points to Tony on the carpet and tells me to go and say hello. I told Doug I couldn't. I was afraid he might not recognize me as I was always in my Grundroth makeup/costume every time we'd hung out on set. Tony had never seen me as me! He was with a large entourage and it would've been very embarrassing if he brushed me aside and didn't know me. But as these thoughts started going through my head, I saw him look at me, and I noticed a look of recognition. He walked straight over to be and grabbed my hand, shaking it vigorously and said, "Joseph, my dear fellow, it's so good to see you again." I asked him how he recognized me without my makeup on and he replied, "How could I not, Joseph, how could I not!" I love that man.Next, when I arrived in the studio for my first recording session of Star Wars: The Old Republic, Will, the voice director from Lucasfilm, put down a large, very think script in front of me. I asked him how many roles that was, because I had not been told what roles I had booked and only remembered auditioning for this game many months ago and reading for several very small roles. Will, looked at me with a puzzled expression and said, "No, that's all one role. It's one of the main roles. You're playing Lord Scourge!"