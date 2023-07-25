Star Trek's Cyber Monday Deals

Thousands and thousands of Star Trek fans got a head start on the holiday season by taking advantage of the Black Friday deals offered to StarTrek.com readers by many Star Trek licensees. Now, StarTrek.com is pleased to both reveal some brand-new Cyber Monday deals and report that several Black Friday bargains will extend through Cyber Monday. Check out the deals below:

StarTrek.com Shop: The official StarTrek.com Shop will offer 25% off sitewide on Cyber Monday with free shipping on all orders.

Popfunk.com: Dozens of Star Trek-themed t-shirts are available via Popfunk.com, and on Cyber Monday fans can save $5 on each shirt just by plugging in the following coupon code at checkout: StarTrek5.

Cubify: Cubify’s 3Dme figures of… well, you, are super-cool. And from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, buy 1 3Dme and get the 2nd half off. Buy 3 3DMes and get the 4th free. The sale will apply to all 3DMes, including Star Trek TOS and TNG.

Café Press: Café Press has thousands of great Star Trek products in stock. And, they’re offering a great deal for all the StarTrek.com readers out there: 25% off. Just use the code JOYOUS25 from November 29 to December 6, 2013 when checking out.

Cufflinks.com: Cufflinks.com is offering a 20% discount on many of its Star Trek products. The products include Live Long and Prosper Cufflinks, Two Tone Star Trek Delta Shield Cufflinks, Two Tone Star Trek Tie Bar, Star Trek Starfleet Command Cufflinks. Offer runs now through Cyber Monday.

Star Trek Wine from Votto Vines: Drink up some great Star Trek wine from Votto Vines and send some to your Trekker friends as well. If you act fast, using the promo code Holidays15, you’ll save 15% off your entire purchase (excluding tax and shipping). Even better: free shipping on all orders of 6 or more bottles.

WeLoveFine.com: Mighty Fine, now until the end of Cyber Monday, is offering 15% off on all regular-price t-shirts on all orders except LEDs; enter CYBERTSHIRTS15 on checkout. Also, use CYBERTSHIRTS25 to save 25% on all regular price t-shirts on all orders over $100 (excludes LEDs).

Her Universe: Now through to Cyber Monday (12/2), Her Universe will offer free economy shipping via FedEx SmartPost on all U.S. orders. Some of the latest Her Universe products that Star Trek fans should be sure to check out include:

Live Long and Prosper Zip-Up Hoodie. With the zipper up, it may appear like you are ready to give a High Five. With the zipper down half way, you will be telling those around you to Live Long and Prosper! This Her Universe hoodie cleverly features the Vulcan hand salute and is adorned with a zipper pull inspired by Spock's IDIC medallion.

The City on the Edge of Forever Top. "The City of the Edge of Forever" was one of our favorite original series Star Trek episodes, so when we saw this gorgeous poster, by the incredible artist Juan Ortiz, we had to use it for a shirt! Highlighted with silver foil on the stars, this shirt is a piece of "wearable art." This dolman top is true to size and is super soft because of the tri-blend material used.

Fangirl Tunic. Most people don't know that half of all sci-fi and fantasy fans are women! Fangirls are everywhere and now more than ever, Fangirls are stepping into the spotlight and letting their voices be heard. We are excited to premiere our new design that will make her proud to proclaim she's a Fangirl. She'll show others that she's a Fangirl with style in this ultra-comfortable and feminine long sleeve, lightweight hoodie. True to size if you like it fitted. We recommend going up one size if you like it loose.

Entertainment Earth: Entertainment Earth continues to get into the holiday spirit, as they follow their great Black Friday offers with Cyber Monday discounts on a trio of Star Trek products. These deals are good from December 2-8.

Star Trek: The Next Generation Wesley Crusher Build-a-Bridge Deluxe Bobble-50% Off Price is marked down to $10.00- 7-inch Deluxe Bobble Head- Part of the Build-a-Bridge concept that has 8 bobble heads that connect to build a mini replica of the bridge of the U.S.S. Enterprise 1701_D

Star Trek Tribble Replica Plush with Sound- 40% Off Price is marked down to $12.00- Features authentic sounds and motion- Available in gray, beige, or brown

Star Trek All Good Things USS Enterprise-D Ship- 25% Off Price is marked down to $45.00- Features a unique third-nacelle design with more firepower than the previous Enterprise- Includes sound effects and phrases unique to the "All Good Things" episode and a removable saucer section- Measures over 17-inches long