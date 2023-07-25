Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Feb 22, 2016

    Star Trek: Wrath of Gems New Features Include Clans And Challenges

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Clans and challenges are two of the new features unveiled by Genera Games for Star Trek: Wrath of Gems. Players can challenge friends or join forces in new clans. Eager to test the capabilities of a new crew member? Or maybe you just want a sneak peak at your friends’ character cards? Then, challenge your friends’ fleet and find out where their strengths lie. Or perhaps you already know this information and wouldn’t dare face the challenge. Well, now you can turn your enemies into frenemies and create a clan on the battlefield. Group together with other players’ crews and fleets and receive higher rewards.

    Star Trek: Wrath of Gems
    Star Trek
    The Original Series
    The Next Generation

    Visit www.startrekwrathofgems.com to get in on the fun.

