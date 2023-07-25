Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Mar 31, 2016

    Star Trek White Noise Sleep Machine

    Star Trek White Noise Sleep Machine

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    ThinkGeek has just unveiled their latest Star Trek-themed product, the Star Trek White Noise Sleep Machine. StarTrek.com

    has an exclusive First Look at photos of the device, as well as details about it, direct from ThinkGeek, which promises that it will be as effective as the Vulcan nerve pinch.A combination of speaker, projector and alarm clock, the Star Trek White Noise Sleep Machine generates 8 sounds from 5 of your favorite iconic Star Trek spacecraft and projects a moving starfield on your ceiling

    duct celebrates each of the series, so you're sure to find a sound that's just right for your fandom.The Star Trek White Noise Sleep Machine retails for $149.99. Go to www.thinkgeek.com to order it and hear sound samples. But you know what they say - you snooze, you lose.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top