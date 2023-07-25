ThinkGeek has just unveiled their latest Star Trek-themed product, the Star Trek White Noise Sleep Machine. StarTrek.com

has an exclusive First Look at photos of the device, as well as details about it, direct from ThinkGeek, which promises that it will be as effective as the Vulcan nerve pinch.A combination of speaker, projector and alarm clock, the Star Trek White Noise Sleep Machine generates 8 sounds from 5 of your favorite iconic Star Trek spacecraft and projects a moving starfield on your ceiling

duct celebrates each of the series, so you're sure to find a sound that's just right for your fandom.The Star Trek White Noise Sleep Machine retails for $149.99. Go to www.thinkgeek.com to order it and hear sound samples. But you know what they say - you snooze, you lose.