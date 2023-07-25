Published Jul 19, 2016
Attack Wing Wave 25 -- Scimitar (Repaint)
WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 25 later this month, and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, continuing with the Scimitar (Repaint).
The Scimitar is a Reman Warbird equipped with an arsenal of disruptors and torpedoes, primary and secondary shields, and a highly advanced cloaking technology, which allows it to remain practically impossible to detect. It also carries an extremely lethal thalaron weapon, which has the capability to destroy all life on a planet’s surface. Under the command of Praetor Shinzon, the Scimitar battled against the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-E in the Battle of the Bassen Rift.
The Scimitar is the most powerful ship in the Romulan Fleet so far. With a Primary Weapon Value of 6, 2 Agility, 7 Hull, and 4 Shields this ship is both ready to attack and durable enough to survive a prolonged battle. The ship’s named ability allows you to stay cloaked after attacking, as long as you place an Auxiliary Power Token beside your ship. The generic version of this ship, the Reman Warbird, loses one Shield and a Tech Upgrade Slot compared to the named version.
The Scimitar Expansion Pack contains three unique Captains for the Romulan Faction. The first is Shinzon, who is a Skill Level 9 Captain. During the Gather Forces step of Setup, instead of purchasing an Elite Talent Upgrade as normal for Shinzon, you may spend 4 SP to place up to 4 Romulan Elite Talent Upgrades face down beside this card. These cards remain face down until you decide to use one of them. When you do so, select the one you want to use and turn it face up for the rest of the game. Then discard the other 3.
Viceroy is a Skill Level 5 Captain. At the start of the game, place 2 Mission Tokens on this card. During the Planning Phase, after all other ships have chosen their Maneuvers, you may discard 1 of the Mission Tokens from this card to target a ship at Range 1, look at that ship’s Maneuver dial, and then select your Maneuver. The target ship cannot change its chosen Maneuver after you look.
Hiren is a Skill Level 2 Captain but he can also be played as an Admiral. As an Action, you may disable 1 of your Crew Upgrades to gain +1 attack die this round. No matter which Captain you choose, each one brings a special ability that will give you a competitive edge over your opponent.
The Scimitar Expansion Pack includes three Elite Talents to add to your roster. Attack Pattern Shinzon Theta is a powerful card that adds 1 additional damage to the target ship’s Shields for every uncancelled [critical hit] result. You must discard this card afterwards. Target Weapon Systems allows you to search the damage deck for a “Munitions Failure” or a “Weapons Malfunction” card, instead of drawing a random Damage Card, whenever you damage an opponent’s hull with a [critical hit] result. Re-shuffle the Damage Deck when you are done. Finally, Full Stop allows you to discard this card and ignore your chosen maneuver, electing to not moving. You still take an Action during the Perform Actions Step.
Reman Boarding Party is the only Crew Upgrade in this Expansion Pack. If your ship is not Cloaked, you may, as an Action, disable all your remaining Shields and target a ship at Range 1-2 that is not Cloaked and has no Active Shields. Discard this card and disable all Upgrades on the target ship.
When it comes to weapons, you will find the Scimitar is fully loaded. Photon Torpedoes allow you to attack a target ship at Range 2-3 with 5 attack dice. If fired from a Reman Warbird, gain +2 attack dice for truly frightening 7 attack dice. If that doesn’t get the job done, then perhaps it is time to deploy the Thalaron Weapon. Discard this card to perform a 10 dice attack at Range 2-3. Instead of inflicting normal damage, for each uncancelled [hit] or [critical hit] result, discard the Captain Card or 1 Crew Upgrade (opponent’s choice) on the target ship. If the Captain and all of the Crew Upgrades on the target ship are destroyed, any additional uncancelled [hit] or [critical hit] results damage the ship as normal (max 5 damage).
As if the Scimitar wasn’t intimidating enough, it has a number of defensive Tech Upgrades as well. Improved Cloaking Device allows you to perform a [cloak] Action even if you have no Active Shields and/or if there is an Auxiliary Power Token beside your ship. This Upgrade works exceptionally well with the Scimitar’s named ability, allowing it to stay cloaked almost indefinitely. Meanwhile, Secondary Shields allows you to place 3 Shield Tokens on this card at the start of the game. During each End Phase, if you have fewer total Shields (Active and/or Disabled) than your starting Shield value, remove 1 Shield from this card and add it to your ship. If your ship is Cloaked, you may choose to add the extra Shield as a Disabled Shield.
You will be hard pressed to find a more powerful ship than the Scimitar. Boasting strong attacks, cloaking technology, and healthy hull and shield values make it no surprise that the Scimitar is a popular favorite amongst Attack Wing Players. Now you have another chance to get this ship with a brand new metallic paint job.
Visit WizKids/NECA at WizKids.com/AttackWing for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing, and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for more First Looks and previews, coming soon.