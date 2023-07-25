Attack Wing Wave 25 -- Scimitar (Repaint)

WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 25 later this month, and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, continuing with the Scimitar (Repaint).

The Scimitar is a Reman Warbird equipped with an arsenal of disruptors and torpedoes, primary and secondary shields, and a highly advanced cloaking technology, which allows it to remain practically impossible to detect. It also carries an extremely lethal thalaron weapon, which has the capability to destroy all life on a planet’s surface. Under the command of Praetor Shinzon, the Scimitar battled against the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-E in the Battle of the Bassen Rift.

The Scimitar is the most powerful ship in the Romulan Fleet so far. With a Primary Weapon Value of 6, 2 Agility, 7 Hull, and 4 Shields this ship is both ready to attack and durable enough to survive a prolonged battle. The ship’s named ability allows you to stay cloaked after attacking, as long as you place an Auxiliary Power Token beside your ship. The generic version of this ship, the Reman Warbird, loses one Shield and a Tech Upgrade Slot compared to the named version.