Published Jun 19, 2018
Star Trek vs Transformers
It’ll be Star Trek vs Transformers this fall, with the Enterprise crew taking on the shape-changing robots of Cybertron. Yes, it’s true. IDW Publishing, in September, will release Star Trek vs. Transformers, a four-issue comic book crossover inspired by the continuities of two iconic cartoon shows: Star Trek: The Animated Series (1973) and The Transformers (1984).
John Barber and Mike Johnson, respectively two of the most- prolific Transformers and Star Trek comic book writers, have teamed with artist Philip Murphy and colorist Leonardo Ito to tell the story that fans have demanded for decades. The action is set at the edge of Klingon space, as the Enterprise answers a distress call and discovers a dilithium mine under siege by jets and helicopters of vintage 20th Century design. When a red, flat-nosed truck rolls in to save the day, the no-holds-barred Saturday morning mash-up truly begins.
Chase Marotz, IDW’s associate editor, said in a statement, “Star Trek vs. Transformers is finally giving us the chance to combine two of our most prominent licenses in a style that will delight both fans of the original animated series and new readers. David Mariotte and I are having a great time editing it and we can’t wait until the fans get to see it for themselves.”
For information on how to secure copies of the monthly Star Trek vs. Transformers comic book series, please contact your local comic shop or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Also, the collected Star Trek vs. Transformers trade paperback is now available for pre-order via online booksellers and comic book specialty retailers. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details.