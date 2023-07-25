John Barber and Mike Johnson, respectively two of the most- prolific Transformers and Star Trek comic book writers, have teamed with artist Philip Murphy and colorist Leonardo Ito to tell the story that fans have demanded for decades. The action is set at the edge of Klingon space, as the Enterprise answers a distress call and discovers a dilithium mine under siege by jets and helicopters of vintage 20th Century design. When a red, flat-nosed truck rolls in to save the day, the no-holds-barred Saturday morning mash-up truly begins.

Chase Marotz, IDW’s associate editor, said in a statement, “Star Trek vs. Transformers is finally giving us the chance to combine two of our most prominent licenses in a style that will delight both fans of the original animated series and new readers. David Mariotte and I are having a great time editing it and we can’t wait until the fans get to see it for themselves.”