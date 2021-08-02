Star Trek: Voyager and the Power of Female Friendship

Sadly, the community at her new school was much more homophobic than our school had been, and we drifted apart as she formed stronger opinions about my interest in Captain Janeway. I don’t know if she finished watching Voyager or what she thought about how it ended, but it makes me sad that someone who could embrace a show that was so high-minded could also embrace such awful ideas about who people should and should not be.

I graduated high school the year that Voyager’s last episode aired and did not have access to a television to watch Enterprise with any reliability in college, so my Trek obsession entered a period of dormancy until the birth of Netflix. It was then that I began a rotating re-watch of all three of my nostalgic Trek shows, starting with TNG, moving into DS9, and finally Voyager before repeating the cycle.

It was during that time that I met Eva. We quickly bonded not just over Trek, but also a shared ethnic identity and an interest in music. I will always have fond memories of the nights we spent playing music, watching Star Trek and then playing more music. Eva taught me how to look up chord charts online; a skill that has much enriched my life and always makes me think of the endless library of information, musical and otherwise, that Trek predicted we would someday have at our fingertips.

As sometimes happens to female friendships in a world where we are forced into boxes to survive, Eva and I came apart because of judgementality. She had a blessedly happy childhood and was big on self-reliance. She never could get her arms around how “weird” and “needy” I was; descriptors that I later learned could be attributed to my myriad of mental health disabilities, including then-undiagnosed autism and complex post-traumatic stress.

People are always entitled to choose their friends, but as with Nikki, my experience with Eva made me sad that someone who gravitated towards a franchise that embraced a diversity of experiences had so little capacity to tolerate it in her own life.