Star Trek VI Anniversary Fine Art Print Set Available Now

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country opened on December 6, 1991, and to celebrate the recent anniversary, Generation Gallery is offering a set of Star Trek VI illustrative fine art prints.

“Undiscovered County” depicts General Chang and Chancellor Gorkon, as well as a Klingon judge’s claw and ball gavel. The print measures 16.5 by 11.7 inches, is hand-numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity. Only 995 pieces are available worldwide. “Undiscovered Country” will be accompanied by a rendering of a Klingon Bird-of-Prey, which also comes with a COA.