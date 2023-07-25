Published May 19, 2015
Star Trek Vault: TNG Finale Party Ticket
Star Trek Vault: TNG Finale Party Ticket
Where were YOU on Thursday, May 19, 1994? If you were really, really lucky, you were at Paramount Pictures for the world premiere screening of the Star Trek: The Next Generation series finale, "All Good Things..." Tickets to the star-studded event were a super-hot commodity, as the exclusive screening at the Paramount Theatre was followed by a lavish outdoor party, dubbed a "Celestrial Celebration," on the Paramount lot.
StarTrek.com