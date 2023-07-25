Star Trek Vault: Read-Along Records

These days, all of the Trek material from Power Records and Peter Pan Records can be found in the dealers rooms at conventions and, of course, via online retailers such as eBay. The 7-inch versions typically cost less than $10, while 12-inch editions cost more, roughly $10-$25. The albums produced before 1979 generally fetch in the higher range, and the final two 12-inch LPs are even more valuable, as they're rare and include several stories (but no comic book).