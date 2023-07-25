Published Mar 15, 2016
Star Trek Vault: Read-Along Records
Power Records began releasing Star Trek-themed albums in 1975. The first ones were 12-inch, 33 1/3 RPM recordings that featured original Star Trek stories. Power Records also released 7-inch records, in either the 33 1/3 or 45 RPM formats, occasionally accompanied by a related 20-page book. Later on, in 1979, Peter Pan Records took over, unveiling 12-inch, 33 1/3 records and a couple of 7-inch, 45 RPM discs, that recycled the Power Records recordings and sometimes, but not always, included 16- or 20-page books.
All in all, there were 11 actual new Star Trek stories, billed as "original stories for children inspired by Star Trek." The story titles included "In Vino Veritas," "The Time Stealer," "Passage to Moauv," "The Crier in the Emptiness," "The Robot Masters" and "Dinosaur Planet." As the good folks from Peter Pan Records in Newark, New Jersey, promised... "The action comes alive before your eyes!"
These days, all of the Trek material from Power Records and Peter Pan Records can be found in the dealers rooms at conventions and, of course, via online retailers such as eBay. The 7-inch versions typically cost less than $10, while 12-inch editions cost more, roughly $10-$25. The albums produced before 1979 generally fetch in the higher range, and the final two 12-inch LPs are even more valuable, as they're rare and include several stories (but no comic book).
Now here's the debate: Sealed items are usually worth more money; that's a general rule of thumb. But if your Star Trek record is sealed, then you can't listen to it or read along with the book. And what fun is that? So before you visit the dealers room or search online, we recommend that you decide in advance what you really want.