10 Things We Learned at the Star Trek Universe Panel

They survived, but did they all make it through together? And, uh, who is the ship’s captain? Producer Alex Kurtzman dropped this crucial hint during the panel when asked about David Ajala’s new character, Cleveland Booker: “He’ll be a character who isn’t exactly what you’d expect. Right away when they get to the other side of the wormhole, they have big problems. [The crew of Discovery] may not have all landed in the same place.”

As for the captain? "The captain will be… someone you find out about when you watch the show.”

But, of course, no matter what "problems" they face, Discovery’s mission remains unchanged. The producers and writers still want it to feel like Star Trek. “We made a pretty radical jump into the future, almost one thousand years into the future for season three. Further than any Trek series has gone before. Every convo about how we create [the future of] Star Trek is filtered through Roddenberry’s essential theory of optimism because it is the soul for the show. We get to honor canon, and shake it up immensely… We’re preserving [the franchise’s] essential optimism by testing it. [But] it’s still Star Trek and it will always be Star Trek the way Roddenberry wanted it.”