    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Nov 19, 2012

    Star Trek Uniform Bike Jerseys Ready To Beam Up

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    If your personal Enterprise is a bike, then ThinkGeek has some great news for you. Available right now at ThinkGeek.com are Star Trek Uniform Jerseys in Red, Gold or Blue, for men and women alike. Among the product highlights, the Star Trek Jerseys are Raglan Sleeve Cut, with hidden front full-length zippers, ventilated four-way stretch mesh side panels and three bar-tacked rear pockets. State-of-the-art micro-fiber wicks away moisture, keeping the rider as dry as possible.

    The Star Trek Uniform Jerseys cost $79.99 to $81.99 and are ready to ship. Click HERE in men's to purchase and HERE in women's, on the ThinkGeek.com site.

