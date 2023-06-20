Published Aug 27, 2027
Star Trek Boldly Celebrates 60 Years: Everything You Need To Know for September 8
Events, Activities and Tributes Planned Around the World Include an International Space Station, London’s Science Museum and a Screening “Under the Stars” in Los Angeles
Fans Worldwide Can Unite for a Global Vulcan Salute Online, Culminating in an Official Guinness World Records™ Attempt in London
Additional Highlights Include Themed Episodes of The Price is Right, Let’s Make a Deal, and Entertainment Tonight; and Newly Restored Films Available in More Than 750 U.S. Theaters
STAR TREK WORLDWIDE EVENTS
- Star Trek Under the Stars Screening in Los Angeles
Fans are invited to a memorable evening under the stars on Tuesday, Sept. 8 as Star Trek celebrates its 60th anniversary with a screening of STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL SERIES Season 1 premiere episode, “The Man Trap,” followed by an advance screening of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Season 4, Episode 8, “Orders of Magnitude.” Held on the lawn of the Autry Museum of the American West, the event will also include surprise talent appearances, food trucks, immersive photo opportunities, and exclusive “Star Trek” 60 giveaway items. Fans can reserve free tickets HERE.
- Gene Roddenberry Star on Hollywood Boulevard Restoration
The Roddenberry family, the Hollywood Historic Trust and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will partner to celebrate a restored "Star" plaque for Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, which was first introduced in 1985, right on Hollywood Boulevard at Las Palmas Avenue in the heart of the Hollywood Boulevard Commercial and Entertainment District.
- Star Trek x Samsung Flagship Store in London
As part of the Star Trek Day celebrations, Samsung will transform its flagship King’s Cross store into a must-visit destination for fans, establishing the location as one of four key Star Trek quadrants at the heart of the wider fan journey. The immersive branded takeover will include a screening of STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL SERIES Season 1 premiere episode, “The Man Trap,” followed by an advance screening of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Season 4, Episode 8, “Orders of Magnitude.” The activation forms part of a wider UK partnership between Samsung and Star Trek celebrating the franchise’s 60th anniversary and spotlighting Paramount+ as the Home of Star Trek, with activity spanning out-of-home, Paramount+ sponsorship, retail, social and more.
- Star Trek x London Underground Takeover
From September 7-8, London’s commuters can boldly go where no one has gone before, as full Star Trek takeovers transform King’s Cross St Pancras and South Kensington stations into key stops on a four-destination fan trail across the capital. Bespoke creative and special station announcements will turn the journey between Samsung KX and the Science Museum into an adventure of its own, bringing the franchise’s 60th-anniversary celebrations to life across London.
- Star Trek Vulcan Salute and Guinness World Records™ Attempt Unite Fans at the Science Museum in London
To commemorate Star Trek Day, fans around the world are invited to participate in the Star Trek Vulcan Salute, a global digital celebration of connection, community and shared optimism for the future. The initiative will travel virtually from continent to continent through social media activations, livestreams and fan-generated content, culminating in an official Guinness World Records™ attempt for the Most People Performing the Vulcan Salute simultaneously at the Science Museum in London. As part of the museum's special Star Trek Lates, a free adults-only evening event celebrating the franchise's 60th anniversary, fans will also enjoy immersive Star Trek-themed experiences, live speakers, DJs and interactive programming, as well as a final opportunity to explore the Star Trek Warp Trail, featuring iconic costumes and props from across the franchise and showcasing the lasting connection between Star Trek visionary storytelling and real-world scientific innovation. To visit Star Trek Lates and take part in the record attempt, book your free ticket via sciencemuseum.org.uk/see-and-do/star-trek-lates.
- Movie Park Germany Celebration
Movie Park Germany will host a day-long Star Trek Day celebration on Tuesday, Sept. 8, bringing together live entertainment, fan experiences and programming inspired by all eras of the franchise. Highlights include appearances by German Star Trek media personalities, panels featuring German voice actors from STAR TREK: VOYAGER and STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION, a Klingon language session, trivia competitions, comedy performances and discussions exploring Star Trek’s lasting influence on science and technology. Throughout the park, fans can participate in a cosplay contest, join the global Star Trek Vulcan Salute attempt, experience the park's Star Trek-themed attraction and explore a special exhibition of props and costumes. The celebration will also extend across Paramount's platforms, with all-day Star Trek programming at the Paramount+ cinema and a livestream from the event stage. Paramount+ and Pluto TV will serve as home platforms for the event, with Tele 5, ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE and Webedia participating as media partners.
STAR TREK RETURNS TO THEATERS NATIONWIDE
More than 750 theaters across the United States will participate in a special Star Trek theatrical event celebrating the franchise's cinematic legacy. Fans will enjoy newly restored 4K presentations of classic Star Trek films, each paired with a beloved episode from STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL SERIES making its theatrical debut. For the first time ever, fans attending shows of the 60th anniversary engagement will have the opportunity to purchase iconic replicas of different Star Trek "Enterprise" custom popcorn vessels and commemorative drink cups. These limited-edition collectibles will be available at participating theatres - while supplies last.
Friday, Sept. 4 STAR TREK: THE MOTION PICTURE - THE DIRECTOR’S EDITION
© 2001, 2022 Paramount Pictures
Bonus Episode: "The Changeling"
Saturday, Sept. 5 STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN - THE DIRECTOR’S CUT
© 1982 Paramount Pictures
Bonus Episode: "Space Seed"
Sunday, Sept. 6 STAR TREK III: THE SEARCH FOR SPOCK
© 1984 Paramount Pictures
Bonus Episode: "Amok Time"
Monday, Sept. 7 STAR TREK IV: THE VOYAGE HOME
© 1986 Paramount Pictures
Bonus Episode: "The City on the Edge of Forever"
Tuesday, Sept. 8 Star Trek Day Marathon featuring all four film-and-episode pairings.
STAR TREK PARTNERSHIPS
- European Space Agency Takes Star Trek Into Orbit
European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot, currently aboard the International Space Station, will be wearing the Captain's Delta badge originally worn by Anson Mount in STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS to mark Star Trek Day. Special social content created from orbit, exploring the connections among science, discovery and humanity's ongoing quest to explore new frontiers, themes that have inspired generations of “Star Trek” fans, will be released on September 8.
- DarkSky International Champion Exploration
Star Trek is partnering with DarkSky International on an initiative focused on preserving night skies and natural landscapes for future generations. The campaign encourages fans to explore, protect and appreciate the natural wonders that make discovery possible while helping ensure that future explorers can continue to look upward and imagine what lies beyond. For more information, visit HERE.
- National Park Foundation: Going Boldly, Exploring Other Worldly Parks
In celebration of Star Trek’s 60th anniversary, the National Park Foundation (NPF) is partnering with the iconic franchise to inspire exploration, curiosity, and wonder. For 60 years, Star Trek has invited audiences to imagine new worlds, while America’s national parks have offered unforgettable opportunities to discover them right here on Earth. Through September 8, NPF and Star Trek are helping fans forge meaningful connections with national parks through digital and social content spotlighting otherworldly destinations, dark skies, Vulcan salutes, and more.
STAR TREK TELEVISION PROGRAMMING
- Sept. 7 | ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT: ET VAULT UNLOCKED Star Trek Special
On Monday, Sept. 7, ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT celebrates the 60th anniversary of the STAR TREK franchise with a special ET VAULT UNLOCKED episode. The episode features interviews with the original cast and series creator Gene Roddenberry, along with cast members from across the STAR TREK universe, plus never before seen behind the scenes footage from the franchise’s television series and films.
- Sept. 8 | THE PRICE IS RIGHT & LET’S MAKE A DEAL Star Trek Specials
On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the hit CBS daytime game shows THE PRICE IS RIGHT and LET’S MAKE A DEAL celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the iconic STAR TREK franchise with special guests and out of this world surprises. THE PRICE IS RIGHT welcomes STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLD’s Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck and LET’S MAKE A DEAL invites a studio full of dedicated Trekkies to play for a stellar lineup of prizes, including coveted STAR TREK memorabilia. The episodes air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.
- Sept. 8 | STAR TREK: SCOUTS Season 2 Premiere
Launching Tuesday, Sept. 8, STAR TREK: SCOUTS returns for its second season, continuing the adventures of JR, Sprocket and Roo as they train to become future Starfleet Explorers. Developed and produced by Nickelodeon Digital Studio in association with CBS Studios, the animated YouTube-first series introduces younger audiences to the values of curiosity, friendship and exploration that have defined Star Trek for generations. Season 1 episodes are available now on Nickelodeon's Blaze and the Monster Machines YouTube channel, with additional episodes rolling out throughout the year.
- Sept. 8 | THE BIG BANG THEORY Star Trek Day Marathon
On Star Trek Day, Tuesday, Sept. 8, Nick at Nite will revisit some of the most memorable Star Trek-inspired episodes of The Big Bang Theory in a marathon from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. (ET/PT). The fan-favorite episodes feature character tributes, convention adventures and appearances by notable guest stars from the iconic franchise.
- Sept. 24 | STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Season 4 Finale
Critically acclaimed STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS wraps up its fourth season with an exciting finale episode airing Thursday, Sept. 24 on Paramount+, and fans can look forward to even more adventures aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise when the series returns for its fifth and final season.
STAR TREK AWARDS & PANELS
- Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame Honor
In recognition of six decades of groundbreaking storytelling and cultural influence, Star Trek will receive the Franchise of the Year Award at the 2026 Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame ceremony in New York City on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The honor celebrates the franchise's lasting contributions across television, film and popular culture. The annual Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame, now in its 34th year, is the industry’s premier celebration. Each year, the ceremony honors a distinguished class of network and studio leaders, station heads, global agency partners, and stars of the media who have left an indelible mark on the field.
- New York Comic Con Panel
The Star Trek universe returns to New York Comic Con, featuring the Paramount+ Original series STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY for an exclusive sneak peek and conversation about the upcoming sophomore season. Plus, celebrate 60 years of Star Trek with surprise guests from the iconic franchise. Panel will be held on Saturday, October 10, 3:15 PM - 4:15 PM ET, on the Empire Stage at the Javits Center.
STAR TREK PRODUCT LAUNCHES
- LEGO® Icons Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701™ Bridge Set
Following the debut of the first ever LEGO® Star Trek™ set, which recreated the iconic exterior of the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D™ from Star Trek: The Next Generation, the LEGO Group and Paramount Products & Experiences will release the LEGO Icons Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701™ Bridge (11385) on Tuesday, Sept. 1 . This 1,701-piece collectible set marks the first-time fans can step inside the legendary original series starship in LEGO brick form, recreating the iconic bridge and transporter room with authentic details, interactive features, and eight all-new Starfleet Minifigures including Kirk, Spock, Uhura, Sulu, McCoy, Chekov, Chapel and Scotty. Designed for adult builders and collectors, the set also includes fan-favorite tribbles and screen-accurate accessories, offering a premium display experience that honors six decades of Star Trek storytelling. Available for pre-order now via LEGO Stores/Star-Trek and LEGO.com.
- Magic: The Gathering x Star Trek
Star Trek is expanding into the world of tabletop gaming through a dedicated Magic: The Gathering set featuring iconic Star Trek characters and elements from across the franchise. The collaboration brings 60 years of Star Trek to Magic's global community of more than 50 million players, including more than 17 million registered Magic Arena players worldwide, introducing the franchise to a new generation of fans. Release date is set for Friday, Nov. 13.
- WEBTOON x STAR TREK
In partnership with WEBTOON Entertainment, a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world's largest storytelling platforms, two original Star Trek series have launched on their English-language platform: Stargazers in May and Recollection in July. Set within the legendary universe fans know and love, these standalone series feature all-new canon adventures, inviting a new generation of fans to explore the next frontier of the franchise's 60-year legacy in WEBTOON's vertical-scroll format.
- Star Trek Timelines
From DK Publishing, explore hundreds of Star Trek events across the Prime universe and alternate realities in a new book spanning the breadth of the franchise, from The Original Series through STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS and STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY . The book explores alternate timelines including the Mirror Universe, Kelvin timeline and STAR TREK: VOYAGER’S Year of Hell, alongside feature spreads charting the evolution of iconic characters including Michael Burnham and Jean-Luc Picard. Star Trek Timelines comes out on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
- Star Trek 60th Anniversary Edition - The Original Saurian Brandy
Earlier this month, Star Trek Spirits unveiled the first-ever officially realized Original Saurian Brandy, an ultra-luxury collector’s release inspired by one of the most iconic and elusive prop vessels in science fiction history. First featured in “The Man Trap,” the very first broadcast episode of Star Trek in 1966, the unmistakable Saurian Brandy bottle with its sculptural silhouette, dramatically curved bottleneck, and signature handle has become one of the franchise’s most legendary and unattainable visual artifacts. Now, for the first time, Star Trek Spirits brings the historic bottle to life as an ultra-premium collectible spirits release meticulously crafted to honor the legacy of Star Trek and the visionary future imagined by creator Gene Roddenberry.
- The Royal Mint & Agoro – Star Trek 60th Anniversary Coins
With a history spanning more than 1,100 years, The Royal Mint is one of Britain’s oldest companies and the original maker of UK coins. Sixty years after Star Trek first appeared on television screens, on September 3rd, The Royal Mint is launching two collectable 50p coins to celebrate the global phenomenon and its intergalactic legacy. It's the first time the franchise has been beamed onto official UK coinage, making sci-fi history in the process. Agoro will also be recognizing the iconic series with a 5g 999 pure silver/gold foil blind box on September 18th, celebrating Star Trek through the thrill of the chase and the luxury of precious metal.