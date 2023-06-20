Star Trek Boldly Celebrates 60 Years: Everything You Need To Know for September 8

STAR TREK RETURNS TO THEATERS NATIONWIDE

More than 750 theaters across the United States will participate in a special Star Trek theatrical event celebrating the franchise's cinematic legacy. Fans will enjoy newly restored 4K presentations of classic Star Trek films, each paired with a beloved episode from STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL SERIES making its theatrical debut. For the first time ever, fans attending shows of the 60th anniversary engagement will have the opportunity to purchase iconic replicas of different Star Trek "Enterprise" custom popcorn vessels and commemorative drink cups. These limited-edition collectibles will be available at participating theatres - while supplies last.

Friday, Sept. 4 STAR TREK: THE MOTION PICTURE - THE DIRECTOR’S EDITION

© 2001, 2022 Paramount Pictures

Bonus Episode: "The Changeling"

Saturday, Sept. 5 STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN - THE DIRECTOR’S CUT

© 1982 Paramount Pictures

Bonus Episode: "Space Seed"

Sunday, Sept. 6 STAR TREK III: THE SEARCH FOR SPOCK

© 1984 Paramount Pictures

Bonus Episode: "Amok Time"

Monday, Sept. 7 STAR TREK IV: THE VOYAGE HOME

© 1986 Paramount Pictures

Bonus Episode: "The City on the Edge of Forever"

Tuesday, Sept. 8 Star Trek Day Marathon featuring all four film-and-episode pairings.