Can You Handle Your Very Own Tribble?

What is special about these Tribbles?

J.Z.: They feel alive! Kayleigha and I know exactly how they are programed, what the different components are, and how the various modes work. That all gets forgotten the moment you turn one on and feel it, and hear it react to you. It is a magical experience to just have it on, softly talking to you while you are sitting at your desk doing work, or watching your favorite Star Trek episodes.

K.Z.: We needed our Tribbles to be alive. That was the project’s prime directive. After that, we just had fun with modes and app functionality. Our app allows you to change the Tribble’s mode, its volume, and its ship or space station assignment. And of course, you can set it off on your friends.

J.Z.: Everyone who has ever held one of our Tribbles has asked “When can I get my Tribble?” They don’t want to give it back. That is one of the most rewarding parts of this process — seeing the joy on someone’s face as they see our Tribble for the first time, and seeing how happy they are to interact with it. It is wonderful.

How did Science Division get started?

K.Z.: Starting a company was my worst nightmare not that long ago — so many unknowns. First, we looked for existing companies that already had licensing agreements with CBS. We caught the attention of one of those companies, and next thing we knew, we were sitting across the table from the licensing director and the marketing manager of CBS, showing them this Tribble that we made. It was crazy and surreal. We were so surprised when CBS agreed to grant us the license, even after the company that introduced us to CBS decided not to move forward with the project. That left us one choice: found Science Division LLC and do this thing ourselves.

What has it been like founding a company just to make Tribbles?

J.Z.: As a husband-and-wife company with no background in business, we have been learning a lot every step of the way. Science Division has morphed and grown along with our needs. Our goal has been to produce the best product that we can. We are focused on creating the definitive, most lifelike Tribble.

K.Z.: It has been an incredible, frustrating, and rewarding journey. We wouldn’t be here without the emotional, financial, and artistic support of our friends and family. My dad is actually Admiral Dunsel in our Tribble demo video. For me, this process has been about fighting for a childhood dream. When we hit an obstacle, we find a way to overcome it — kinda like on Star Trek.

J.Z.: It is easy to get lost in the day-to-day tasks of running the business with just the two of us. Sometimes we have to remind ourselves to take a step back and appreciate how far we have come, and how amazing it is that we have this opportunity.