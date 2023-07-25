Star Trek Timelines: How The User Experience Is Designed

Step Three - Applying the Art

After the mockup is approved, I start slicing up any needed art pieces and import them into the Unity game engine. UI game objects are created and laid out based on my mock-up’s measurements. I’ll create individual buttons or widgets that the player will interact with, and then apply the art to those objects. Many of our buttons and widgets are already created objects from a library that simply need to be put into place.

Once all the various pieces are set up, the next step is to create any transition animations or effects to the UI. The screen’s intro might have each of the elements pop onto the screen in a particular order, and the borders around the screen may light up as if loading up a new interface using LCARS. After all the animations and triggers are defined the screen is checked in and handed off to one of the engineers, who will then hook up the code necessary to bring the screen to life.

All that’s left are minor artistic tweaks and a little polish (and thorough testing by QA). Once it’s all put together and released, fans get to enjoy being on the bridge of their very own starship, traveling the galaxy, and going where no one has gone before.

