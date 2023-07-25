STAR TREK The Visual Dictionary Available In March

STAR TREK The Visual Dictionary is actually exactly what it sounds like: a visual exploration of the Star Trek universe, spanning all five of the Star Trek series (and the first 10 feature films) and veering from A (for Andorians) to V (for Vidiians). The Visual Dictionary, which will be available from DK in March, will offer up full-color photos, including rarely seen material from the CBS archives, as well as detailed descriptions of characters, aliens (their culture and behavior), technology and ships.