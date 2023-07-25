Published Jan 3, 2013
STAR TREK The Visual Dictionary Available In March
STAR TREK The Visual Dictionary is actually exactly what it sounds like: a visual exploration of the Star Trek universe, spanning all five of the Star Trek series (and the first 10 feature films) and veering from A (for Andorians) to V (for Vidiians). The Visual Dictionary, which will be available from DK in March, will offer up full-color photos, including rarely seen material from the CBS archives, as well as detailed descriptions of characters, aliens (their culture and behavior), technology and ships.
DK will release The Visual Dictionary as a 96-page hardcover. And the book, which will be available in the UK and the US, will boast a foreword by none other than Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Q, John de Lancie. Click HERE to pre-order from Amazon.com.