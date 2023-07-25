Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek (2009)

    Published Apr 8, 2013

    Star Trek The Video Game Gorn Statues On the Way

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The saying goes that one should keep your friends close and your enemies closer. And so it is that if you play STAR TREK The Video Game once it comes out later this month you may want to keep a Gorn nearby. On May 6, you’ll be able to do precisely that, as that’s when STAR TREK The Video Game Gorn Resin Statues – in a limited edition of 500 individually numbered pieces -- will be available in the Star Trek Shop. Based on the Gorn as seen in The Video Game, the statue measures 6”H x 7.5” W x 2.75 D (including the base) and will cost $99.95.

