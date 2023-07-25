Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek (2009)

    Published Apr 23, 2013

    STAR TREK: The Video Game Available NOW

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The wait is officially over. STAR TREK: The Video Game is available today, right now, from Paramount Pictures and NAMCO BANDAI Games America. You know the facts: the game, three years in the making, features the voice talent of Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, Simon Pegg, John Cho and Anton Yelchin, a score by Michael Giacchino and his 100-piece orchestra, and an original story by Marianne Krawczyk. That action-packed and character-driven story involves the Gorn, who put a major wrench in the rebuilding of New Vulcan, drawing the Enterprise and her crew into battle. Check out the just-released final trailer for additional insight into the game.

    STAR TREK: The Video Game is available now for Xbox 360, PlayStation3 and PC. The Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 versions sell for $59.99, and the PC version costs $49.99. Visit www.startrekgame.com or follow @star_trek_game on Twitter for more information.

