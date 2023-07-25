STAR TREK The Video Game Available April 23, 2013

Remember the date: April 23, 2013. That’s the day NAMCO Bandai Games and Paramount Pictures will release STAR TREK The Video Game for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, as well as via digital download for PC and PlayStation 3. The game, already the recipient of multiple E3 awards as one of the most-anticipated games of the year, will be available starting tomorrow morning at participating retailers nationwide. Kirk and Spock stand front and center in STAR TREK The Video Game, engaged in an original adventure written by BAFTA award winner Marianne Krawczyk.