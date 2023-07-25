Published Jan 15, 2016
Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage Sweepstakes Underway Now
Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage Sweepstakes Underway Now
Want to win tickets for your and for friends/family to a local performance of Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage 50th Anniversary Tour? Now's your chance, as the Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage Sweepstakes is underway, running now through 11 p.m. EST on January 31, 2016. The Sweepstakes is open to anyone 18 or older in the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec).
The Ultimate Voyage
Star Trek
Go HERE to enter the sweepstakes.