    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jan 15, 2016

    Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage Sweepstakes Underway Now

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Want to win tickets for your and for friends/family to a local performance of Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage 50th Anniversary Tour? Now's your chance, as the Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage Sweepstakes is underway, running now through 11 p.m. EST on January 31, 2016.  The Sweepstakes is open to anyone 18 or older in the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec).


    The Ultimate Voyage
    Star Trek
    The Original Series, The Motion Picture, The Wrath of Khan, The Voyage Home, Insurrection, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager

    Go HERE to enter the sweepstakes.

