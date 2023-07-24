Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

    Published Mar 29, 2021

    Star Trek: The Pod Directive — The Wrath of Khan Episode

    With Paul Scheer and Amy Nicholson.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Michelle Hurd Episode, Star Trek: The Pod Directive

    StarTrek.com

    We could not have asked for better guests to help kick off season two of Star Trek: The Pod Directive. Paul Scheer and Amy Nicholson, cohosts of Earwolf's Unspooled(the popular film podcast that takes listeners through the AFI’s top 100 movies), join our favorite hosts Tawny Newsome and Paul F. Tompkins to talk all things "Space Seed," Ricardo Montalban, Qanon in space?!, and where Khan belongs on a Christmas tree, as they discuss the Star Trek cinematic classic, Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan.

    Who Is Khan Noonien Singh?

    Show Notes and Further Reading:

    STLV Looking Back — The Wrath of Khan Cosplay Meet up

    Star Trek: The Pod Directive is the official Star Trek podcast. Subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directiveon Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms.

