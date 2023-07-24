Star Trek: The Pod Directive — The Wrath of Khan Episode

We could not have asked for better guests to help kick off season two of Star Trek: The Pod Directive. Paul Scheer and Amy Nicholson, cohosts of Earwolf's Unspooled(the popular film podcast that takes listeners through the AFI’s top 100 movies), join our favorite hosts Tawny Newsome and Paul F. Tompkins to talk all things "Space Seed," Ricardo Montalban, Qanon in space?!, and where Khan belongs on a Christmas tree, as they discuss the Star Trek cinematic classic, Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan.