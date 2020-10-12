We could not have asked for a better guest in this last month before the 2020 election, than Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams. After running a hard fought campaign for governor, Abrams went on to found her organisation, Fair Fight. Somehow, this powerhouse finds time between fighting for voter rights, delivering political commentary, and, yes, writing romance novels, to also maintain her status as a massive fan of Star Trek. Hosts Tawny Newsome and Paul F. Tompkins talk to Abrams about politics, ethics, and one of her favorite episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation.