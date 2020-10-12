Published Oct 12, 2020
Star Trek: The Pod Directive — The Stacey Abrams Episode
Yeah, you read that right.
We could not have asked for a better guest in this last month before the 2020 election, than Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams. After running a hard fought campaign for governor, Abrams went on to found her organisation, Fair Fight. Somehow, this powerhouse finds time between fighting for voter rights, delivering political commentary, and, yes, writing romance novels, to also maintain her status as a massive fan of Star Trek. Hosts Tawny Newsome and Paul F. Tompkins talk to Abrams about politics, ethics, and one of her favorite episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation.
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Show Notes and Further Reading:
- Read about why voting is important to members of the Star Trek family in our Trek Out the Vote series, parts one and two.
- Star Trek has more than one fan in American politics. Check out how Trek has influenced ideas like The Green New Deal.
- Below, Senator Cory Booker talks about what a big part Star Trek has played in his life.
My First Contact: Senator Cory Booker
Star Trek: The Pod Directive is the official Star Trek podcast. Subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directiveon Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms.