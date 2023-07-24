Star Trek: The Pod Directive - The Reza Aslan Episode

Last week, Star Trek: The Pod Directive brought Ben Stiller to the table to talk all things Trek and memorabilia. This week, Tawny and Paul sit down with religious scholar (and, as Reza adds, captain) and writer Reza Aslan to discuss religion and Star Trek. Sound scary? Don't worry, this week's episode is filled with humor and dry wit as our hosts broach this fascinating topic, and Reza takes us and a deep dive on the symbolism behind a fan favorite, Star Trek: The Next Generation's "Darmok."