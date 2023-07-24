Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Sep 21, 2020

    Star Trek: The Pod Directive - The Reza Aslan Episode

    Religious scholar and writer Reza Aslan breaks down "Darmok" with hosts Tawny Newsome and Paul F. Tompkins.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: The Pod Directive

    StarTrek.com

    Last week, Star Trek: The Pod Directive brought Ben Stiller to the table to talk all things Trek and memorabilia. This week, Tawny and Paul sit down with religious scholar (and, as Reza adds, captain) and writer Reza Aslan to discuss religion and Star Trek. Sound scary? Don't worry, this week's episode is filled with humor and dry wit as our hosts broach this fascinating topic, and Reza takes us and a deep dive on the symbolism behind a fan favorite, Star Trek: The Next Generation's "Darmok."

    Remember to subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directive and, if you like what you hear, leave us an Apple review.

    Show Notes and Further Reading:

    Star Trek: The Pod Directive is the official Star Trek podcast. Subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directive on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms.

