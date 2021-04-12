This week on Star Trek: The Pod Directive, Paul and Tawny are welcoming Star Trek superfan John Hodgman into the guest seat to talk all things Star Trek: The Next Generation. Hodgman, who fans may know from The Daily Show With Jon Stewart, his portrayal of the 'PC' in those classic PC vs. Mac computers, and from his prolific podcast Judge John Hodgman, which celebrated it's 500th episode earlier this year. On this episode, Hodgman chats to Tawny and Paul about why he grew up preferring TNG to The Original Series, the TNG episodes "Lonely Among Us" and "All Good Things...," and our guest makes one very important request of Pod Directive listeners around the world.