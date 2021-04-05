On First Contact Day 2021, Paul and Tawny make a first contact of their own, welcoming first-time guests Anson Mount (Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) and Doctor Doug Vakouch of Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence (METI) International to the pod. Together, our guests walk listeners through METI's mission and what we Earthlings can and should expect from the First Contacts that might just happen in our own lifetimes! Celebrate First Contact Day with this chat that presents the perfect mix of science and science-fiction that us Star Trek fans are known to love.