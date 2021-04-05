Published Apr 5, 2021
Star Trek: The Pod Directive — The First Contact Episode
Anson Mount and Dr. Doug Vakoch join the pod to talk real life First Contacts!
On First Contact Day 2021, Paul and Tawny make a first contact of their own, welcoming first-time guests Anson Mount (Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) and Doctor Doug Vakouch of Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence (METI) International to the pod. Together, our guests walk listeners through METI's mission and what we Earthlings can and should expect from the First Contacts that might just happen in our own lifetimes! Celebrate First Contact Day with this chat that presents the perfect mix of science and science-fiction that us Star Trek fans are known to love.
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My First Contact with Anson Mount
Show Notes and Further Reading:
Star Trek: The Pod Directive is the official Star Trek podcast. Subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directiveon Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms.