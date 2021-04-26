Phil Yu has set out on his own five year mission. In 2020, the Star Trek fan — who blogs under the name Angry Asian Man — started his own podcast All the Asians on Star Trek where he, as the title says, plans to interview every Asian actor who has appeared on Star Trek. It’s a lofty goal, but Phil’s already made big strides, and this week on Star Trek: The Pod Directive he’s sitting down with Paul and Tawny to talk about his podcast, some of his favorite interviews, and the Next Generation episode that hits him in the feels every time.