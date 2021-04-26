Published Apr 26, 2021
Star Trek: The Pod Directive — Phil Yu's Talking to All the Asians on Star Trek
And we're talking to Phil!
Phil Yu has set out on his own five year mission. In 2020, the Star Trek fan — who blogs under the name Angry Asian Man — started his own podcast All the Asians on Star Trek where he, as the title says, plans to interview every Asian actor who has appeared on Star Trek. It’s a lofty goal, but Phil’s already made big strides, and this week on Star Trek: The Pod Directive he’s sitting down with Paul and Tawny to talk about his podcast, some of his favorite interviews, and the Next Generation episode that hits him in the feels every time.
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Show Notes and Further Reading:
- Stephanie Marceau argues that Star Trek has always been a leader when it comes to diverse, onscreen representation.
- Mary Fan wrote about giving Harry Kim the appreciation he deserves.
- Jaime Woo writes about how Sulu helped him find pride in his own life.
- StarTrek.com spoke with Molly O'Brien actress Hana Hatae
- Alongside our AAPI cast, crew, and fans, Star Trek stands against racism and hate crimes.
Star Trek: The Pod Directive is the official Star Trek podcast. Subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directiveon Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms.