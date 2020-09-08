Announced earlier today by Tawny Newsome in the Star Trek: Lower Decks panel as part of Star Trek Day, Paul F. Tompkins (BoJack Horseman, Comedy Bang Bang) joins as co-host with Newsome for the podcast.

With unparalleled access to Star Trek luminaries, celebrity superfans, and behind-the-scenes creative professionals, Star Trek: The Pod Directive takes a smart, witty and thoughtful look at all things Trek – both old and new. Offering a high-level discussion of the themes, ideas and characters that resonate across the history of the franchise’s storied universe, episodes will also explore the brand’s 50-plus year legacy and influence. Each episode features an in-depth personal interview with a notable guest, coverage of a Star Trek event, or a discussion of a specific topic with one or more guests.