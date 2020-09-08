Published Sep 8, 2020
Star Trek: The Pod Directive is the Official Star Trek Podcast
Listen to the trailer now, ahead of the Sept 14 premiere.
CBS Television Studios and Star Trek Global Franchise Group announced the podcast, Star Trek: The Pod Directive, is available to subscribe now via StarTrek.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms in advance of its premiere on Monday, September 14th.
Announced earlier today by Tawny Newsome in the Star Trek: Lower Decks panel as part of Star Trek Day, Paul F. Tompkins (BoJack Horseman, Comedy Bang Bang) joins as co-host with Newsome for the podcast.
With unparalleled access to Star Trek luminaries, celebrity superfans, and behind-the-scenes creative professionals, Star Trek: The Pod Directive takes a smart, witty and thoughtful look at all things Trek – both old and new. Offering a high-level discussion of the themes, ideas and characters that resonate across the history of the franchise’s storied universe, episodes will also explore the brand’s 50-plus year legacy and influence. Each episode features an in-depth personal interview with a notable guest, coverage of a Star Trek event, or a discussion of a specific topic with one or more guests.
LISTEN: Star Trek: The Pod Directive Trailer
Guests will include Ben Stiller (actor/ producer), Reza Aslan (author/ commentator), Michelle Hurd (actor, Star Trek: Picard), Kendra James (Manager Editor, StarTrek.com), Angelica Bastien (staff writer, Vulture), Mike McMahan (creator/ executive producer/ showrunner Star Trek: Lower Decks), Stacey Abrams (politician/ activist), Tig Notaro (comedian/ actor Star Trek: Discovery), Samantha Cristoforetti (ESA astronaut), Bill McKibben (author/ environmentalist/ activist) and Jeff Russo (producer/ composer Star Trek: Picard & Star Trek: Short Treks). New episodes will drop weekly Mondays through November 9th.
Fans can subscribe or download Star Trek: The Pod Directive via StarTrek.com as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or other podcasting apps.
Tawny Newsome is a sketch/improv comedian who wrote and performed her work on the Second City Mainstage in Chicago, and co-hosts the popular comedy-meets-culture podcast Yo, Is This Racist? Newsome has also appeared on IFC’s Brockmire, Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, The Carmichael Show, Documentary Now, Sherman’s Showcase and currently voices Ensign Mariner on Star Trek: Lower Decks for CBS All Access.
Paul F. Tompkins is a comedian and actor. Most recently, Tompkins was the voice of Mr. Peanutbutter on the Netflix animated series BoJack Horseman and currently co-hosts the Threedom podcast with Scott Aukerman & Lauren Lapkus.
Star Trek: The Pod Directive is the official Star Trek podcast. Subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directiveon Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms.
Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively in the United States on CBS All Access and in Canada, airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.