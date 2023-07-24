Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jun 28, 2021

    Star Trek: The Pod Directive - Happy Summer Vacation! (Season Finale)

    Listen to the newest episode now!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    It’s the last pod of the season, and Tawny and Paul are sitting down with producer and StarTrek.com Managing Editor Kendra James. Together, they’re recapping season 2 of The Pod Directive, talking shop, Star Trek News, and more before leaving listeners with a few Trek-centric recommendations to tide us all over until season 3. See you in a few months, everyone!

    My First Contact: Kendra James

    Star Trek: The Pod Directive is the official Star Trek podcast. Subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directiveon Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms.

