Published Jun 28, 2021
Star Trek: The Pod Directive - Happy Summer Vacation! (Season Finale)
Listen to the newest episode now!
It’s the last pod of the season, and Tawny and Paul are sitting down with producer and StarTrek.com Managing Editor Kendra James. Together, they’re recapping season 2 of The Pod Directive, talking shop, Star Trek News, and more before leaving listeners with a few Trek-centric recommendations to tide us all over until season 3. See you in a few months, everyone!
Remember to subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directive and, if you like what you hear, leave us an Apple review.
My First Contact: Kendra James
Star Trek: The Pod Directive is the official Star Trek podcast. Subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directiveon Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms.